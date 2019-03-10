The dry weather doesn’t stay for too long

Good morning! Dense fog is impacting some areas in the southern portions of the ArkLaTex reducing visibility under a mile. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for our parishes south of I-20 as well as Nacogdoches & Shelby Co. in E. Texas until 10am. Temperatures wise its a nice start to your Sunday, mid to upper 40s for most.
The sun makes a return this afternoon, but there will be a few clouds around. Highs in the low 70s in Shreveport. Areas in the I-30 corridor will be in the low to mid 60s and areas south of I-20 will be getting into the mid 70s.
A frontal system will linger just south of our area and will bring clouds and rain back into the forecast Monday. Rain will be scattered in the morning hours becoming more widespread throughout the day. Highs on Monday in the upper 50s, low 60s. A few storms possible, don't forget the umbrella!
Tuesday looks to be drier with highs in the upper 60s. A few showers possible, otherwise cloudy. Rain and thunderstorms becomes more widespread Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. We will continue to monitor the threat if any of these storms look to become strong. Keep the rain gear handy! Cloudy with a few lingering showers for Thursday with highs in the low 70s.
We cool down into the mid to upper 50s next Friday and Saturday with lots of sunshine.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.