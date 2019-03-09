Trees down, buildings damaged in tornado-warned storms

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - As storms head out of the ArkLaTex, significant damage has been left behind.
Here is a synopsis of storm reports sent in to the KSLA News 12 newsroom:
- A woman’s home lost part of the roof and trees have been knocked down near Mira Myrtis Road and Interstate 49.
- A roof has been ripped off of a house north of Vivian on Highway 1. Several power lines are also down.
- Trees knocked down on Mott Road south of Carterville. A downed tree also blocked Red Bud Lane near Highway 157.
- Bossier Sheriff’s Office reports several barns and sheds have been destroyed at Highway 157 and Red Bud Lane. A nearby residence sustained minor damage.
- A possible tornado caused some structural damage in Springhill. The police department says damage reports have been coming in all over town.
