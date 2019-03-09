Sunshine returns for Sunday

For the rest of the evening, expect partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay warm in the mid to upper 70s with some places near 80 degrees. Some showers will linger into the southeast portions of NW Louisiana. Lows drop into the upper 40s tonight.
Sunday looks to be the better half of the weekend with highs in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Make sure to get outside, the sunshine won't last for long!
A frontal system will linger just south of our area and will bring clouds and rain back into the forecast Monday. Highs on Monday in the upper 50s, low 60s with scattered rain chances. A few storms possible.
Tuesday looks to be drier with highs in the upper 60s. A few showers possible, otherwise cloudy. Rain and thunderstorms becomes more widespread Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. Rain and storms continue for Thursday as well with highs in the low 70s. Keep the rain gear handy!
We cool down into the mid to upper 50s next Friday and Saturday with lots of sunshine.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
