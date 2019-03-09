Strong storms could impact you this morning

Good morning! Strong storms are already starting to push into portions of the ArkLaTex. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for McCurtain, Camp, Franklin, Gregg, Morris, Red River, Smith, Titus, Upshur, & Wood Co. until 11am. Strong, gust winds & large hail are possible with these storms.
The Storm Prediction Center continues to have a slight risk of severe weather for most of the ArkLaTex today. All modes of severe weather are in play at this point throughout the day: damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and some hail. Flooding threat looking low. Highs on Saturday in the low 70s.
Between now and 8am, storms will continue to push through the I-30 corridor. The rain and storms will continue to move to the southeast reaching the Shreveport-Bossier area between 9-11am, before moving all the way out of our area between 3-4pm.
Sunday looks to be the better half of the weekend with highs in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.
A frontal system will linger just south of our area and will bring clouds and rain back into the forecast Monday. Highs on Monday in the upper 50s, low 60s with scattered rain chances. A few storms possible. Tuesday looks to be drier than anticipated with highs in the upper 60s. A few showers possible, otherwise cloudy. Rain and thunderstorms becomes more widespread Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. Rain and storms continue for Thursday as well with highs in the low 70s. Keep the rain gear handy!
We cool down into the upper 50s next Friday with lots of sunshine.
Have a great day and stay weather aware!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
