Strong storms could impact you this morning

A frontal system will linger just south of our area and will bring clouds and rain back into the forecast Monday. Highs on Monday in the upper 50s, low 60s with scattered rain chances. A few storms possible. Tuesday looks to be drier than anticipated with highs in the upper 60s. A few showers possible, otherwise cloudy. Rain and thunderstorms becomes more widespread Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. Rain and storms continue for Thursday as well with highs in the low 70s. Keep the rain gear handy!