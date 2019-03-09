Multiple tornado and severe weather warnings in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The severe thunderstorm watch has turned into multiple tornado warnings throughout the ArkLaTex.
The National Weather Service has issued tornado warnings for the following areas:
- Louisiana: Bossier, Union, Caddo, Webster, Claiborne, Spring Hill, Cullen and Haynesville
- Arkansas: Columbia
Severe weather warnings have been issued for the following areas:
- Louisiana: De Soto,
- Arkansas:Nevada
- Texas: Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Nacogdoches, Cherokee
Those in these affected areas are being advised to seek shelter inside immediately, away from windows.
