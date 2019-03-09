Hundreds without power before possible severe storms

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Many SWEPCO customers are without power just before the strong possibility of severe storms in the ArkLaTex.
According to their website over 500 customers have been without power since about 7:00 a.m., Saturday Mar. 9, 2019.
The outages are currently concentrated within the Tyler, TX area. There is no word on what caused the power outages.
To see a real time outage coverage map, check outage statuses or report a power outage click here.
