Hundreds without power before possible severe storms
(Source: WALB)
By Felicia Michelle | March 9, 2019 at 7:50 AM CST - Updated March 9 at 7:50 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Many SWEPCO customers are without power just before the strong possibility of severe storms in the ArkLaTex.

According to their website over 500 customers have been without power since about 7:00 a.m., Saturday Mar. 9, 2019.

The outages are currently concentrated within the Tyler, TX area. There is no word on what caused the power outages.

To see a real time outage coverage map, check outage statuses or report a power outage click here.

