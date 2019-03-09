Burned body found, DPSO investigates

FRIERSON, LA (KSLA) -One person is dead after their remains were found at a well site on Saturday morning.
According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the scene off of White Springs Road just after 10:15 a.m. after receiving a call.
The DeSoto Parish Coroner’s Office were called to the scene by deputies and that’s when they determined that the substance were human remains.
The body is currently being processed to make a positive identification of the victim.
No arrests have been made at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on this suspected homicide is asked to contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.
