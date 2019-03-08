Scooter Baby Ministries to host fundraiser for Dementia and Alzheimer’s patients

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Scooter Baby Ministries is hosting a fundraiser this weekend for Dementia and Alzheimer’s patients. Car & Bike Show & Shine will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 9, at Western Hills Baptist Church.
Organizers are raising money to buy baby dolls for Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients, in or out of nursing homes.
There will be carnival games, prizes, trophies, food, door prizes and more!
The public is welcome to attend. The Car & Bike Show Registration fee is $15.
To learn more click here!
