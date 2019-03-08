Mock crash to be staged Friday morning in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Emergency vehicles might get your attention Friday morning at and/or near a school just north of Interstate 220 in Bossier City.
It will involve first responders from multiple agencies in addition to Bossier Parish high school students.
They will be participating in a mock drill on the campus of Bossier Parish School for Technology & Innovative Learning, 1020 Innovation Drive.
The purpose of the exercise that starts at 8:30 a.m. is to drive home to students the potentially fatal dangers of impaired driving and the lack of seat belt usage, authorities report.
Students will act out a fatal crash scene, allowing their peers to see first-hand how drinking and driving affect everyone involved.
“This is an effort by participating agencies to reduce the number of underage DWIs as well as serious injury and fatal crashes, particularly during prom season,” says a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop G in Bossier City.
“Programs such as mock crashes teach youths the importance of making sound decisions throughout the course of their lives.”
Also helping with the drill will be employees of Bossier Parish EMS, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Benton Fire Department, Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, the Bossier Parish School Board and Kenny’s Wrecker Service.
