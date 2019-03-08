Maranda at Work: The Sewing Shop

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -We’ve heard the stereotypes before when it comes to sewing and for some of you out there you might even think it’s a dying craft — but there’s a shop in Shreveport that’s stuck around for decades proving all those things wrong.
That craft many tend to forget about is sewing.
“It’s all over the place," said Holly Cobb. "It’s huge. You just kinda sometimes forget.”
Tucked away in a shopping center off of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway is a place that helps us remember.
“My father started the first Singer store in Shreveport-Bossier which was right here in this same shopping center," said Steve Cobb.
That store Steve mentioned supplied all the sewing needs for the Shreveport-Bossier City area, but it’s long gone now and in it’s place sits Burlington Coat Factory.
But literally a minute away sits The Sewing Shop. The shop was founded by Steve’s father decades ago and had many different locations before it ended up right back at that shopping center.
Sewing is something that’s in Steve’s blood.
“I actually grew up in the business," he said. "He’d pick me up from school and he would actually try to keep me away from the customers because I was just a toddler running around the store.”
Steve took over the shop when his father passed away over 10 years-ago, but this family owned business is something that makes the shop so special.
“I have ladies everyday that come through the front door, and they’re like ‘Oh my God Steve, I can’t believe it’s you, I saw you when you were this tall and I did business with your father,’" he said.
So what better place to learn how to sew, than right here in this shop and who better to teach me, than Steve’s protege — his wife Holly.
First, before we can sew we have to thread our machine. The machine we used has numbers to help you guide your thread. Once we get the thread in, all we have to do is hit a button and the rest of the thread will go through the hole in the needle.
We are sewing on one of the high tech Brother sewing machines so we’ll use the built in tablet and pick our stitch. Then we’ll put our foot down to hold the fabric in place. The machine we used doesn’t actually require a treadle which is what I was looking for to sew.
All we have to do now is hit a few more buttons and the machine will do all the work. Once we finish, we’ll hit another button to cut the thread, lift the foot up and we’re done.
Holly actually wanted to be a kindergarten teacher, but after meeting her husband that plan changed a bit.
“I teach classes," she said. "I do things like that so I’m still in that teaching aspect, and it is still something that I like doing.”
Holly truly loves her job, and she wishes more people understood just how impactful sewing really is.
“All the time I hear people say sewing’s a dying art — no it’s not," she said. "It’s not a dying art. If you look everywhere it’s something that someone has sewn or made or crafted from simple things all the way to intricate things.”
But for Holly and her husband, sewing isn’t just a job or a cool hobby, it’s a way that keeps their family close together.
“I have a daughter who’s six and we sew and then I’ll ask her at night what was your favorite part of the day, (and she’ll say) ‘um making a quit with you mama or learning to do this’ so it’s really a blessing," she said.
The art of sewing is something that was much easier than I expected.
But no matter the stereotypes and what new piece of technology comes their way, the Cobb family will continue to teach classes, sell equipment and most importantly share their love of sewing to anyone that walks through their shop doors.
“We’ll always be here," Holly said. "It’s almost like a staple. I feel like we’re here to stay.”
The Cobbs are always teaching classes at the shop and have even introduced a sip and sew class for the community.
If you are interested in attending the sip and sew class you can reach out to the shop HERE or give the shop a call at (318) 869-1739. Their next class will be 5 p.m on Friday March 29th at The Sewing Shop, 1275 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway in Shreveport.
