Man dies after being stabbed at apartment; wife arrested and charged

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX (KSLA) - Police are investigating after a was man stabbed early Friday morning at an apartment complex. It happened around 1:15 a.m. at the Oak Manor Apartments, located at 2201 N. Edwards Avenue.
Officers arrived and found 26-year-old Roberto Espinoza. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Shortly after 8 a.m., homicide investigators arrested his wife, Araceli Espinoza, 23, in connection to the fatal stabbing. She was booked into the Titus County Sheriffs Office Jail and is charged with 1st degree Murder.
Her bail has not been set.
Authorities say Espinoza’s family has been notified.
