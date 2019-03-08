Light rain today, storms move in tonight & tomorrow

Good morning! Low cloud cover could cause some visibility concerns in some locations this morning. Make sure to grab the umbrella, a few light showers are possible throughout the entire day, with them becoming more widespread later tonight. Temperature wise we start in the upper 50s, low 60s. Temperatures this afternoon will be warm in the low to mid 70s. Lots of cloud cover today though.
Rain and thunderstorms move into the forecast late Friday night and start to move into the ArkLaTex in the early morning hours Saturday. A strong frontal system will push through our area that could cause some of those thunderstorms to become severe. The Storm Prediction Center continues to have a slight risk of severe weather for most of the ArkLaTex on Saturday. All modes of severe weather are in play at this point: damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and some hail. Flooding threat looking low. Highs on Saturday in the low 70s.
Timing wise, the frontal system looks to be just west of our area before 5am. This will then push into the northwestern portions of the ArkLaTex between 5-8am, moving through Shreveport-Bossier between 8am-11am, and then will push to the southeast and move out after 3pm.
Sunday looks to be the better half of the weekend with highs in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.
A frontal system will linger just south of our area and will bring clouds and rain back into the forecast Monday. Highs on Monday in the upper 50s, low 60s with scattered rain chances. A few storms possible. Tuesday looks to be drier than anticpated with highs in the upper 60s. A few showers possible, otherwise cloudy. Rain and thunderstorms becomes more widespread Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. Rain and storms continue for Thursday as well with highs in the low 70s. Keep the rain gear handy!
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.