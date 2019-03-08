Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce launches new job portal

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -If you are looking for a job in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, there’s a new job portal that can help you find new opportunities.
The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce launched its new job portal this week on thier website.
The idea for the portal came several years ago with Barksdale Air Force Base. There was a community partnership initiative with the base, the chamber and other businesses in the area, and from there the chamber learned that airmen and their spouses were having a hard time finding local jobs.
President Dr. Timothy Magner wanted to create something that could help spouses find work or help airmen transitioning out of the military find local jobs if they wanted to stay in the area.
“If they know they’re going to be coming here, they can get on the website right now and submit their resume,” says Magner. “Especially if they’re going to be moving here or if they want to have a job when they get here, they can find a position locally here in Shreveport-Bossier.”
The portal is not just for the military, it’s open to the entire community.
“They may not have connections,” said Magner. “They may not understand what the local landscape is like. So for local companies to be able to look for employers and say, “Hey, I want to talk to you," we thought that was an important innovation.”
Resumes can be uploaded as many times as a person wants and this allows the process to be as localized as possible, according to Magner.
His goal is that the portal will be a way to help facilitate job creation and hiring in our area, and provide another access to job opportunities for those needing employment.
