Fire destroys Harrison County home of Texas Forest Service firefighter

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Anyone can have a house fire, even someone who fights fires. And that’s what happened Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Walkers Mill Road north of Hallsville.
The Forest Service firefighter who lives there says he went back into a burning house to get his wife out.
Parker Watson, his mother Paige Richardson and step-dad Terry Richardson were inside the log home when Parker asked about a burning smell.
“So we hopped out of the garage area and stepped outside and saw smoke,” Richardson said.
Terry, a firefighter for 28 years, said he and his stepson saw smoke coming from inside a wall at the front of the log home.
“We got a garden hose, and we were trying to put it out, but that wind just kept driving it,” Richardson stated.
They called 911 and headed back inside where Paige was sleeping.
“I went to wake up the wife and there was not any smoke, but I could tell it was getting hazy, and I got her out. And I was getting things out, trying to get her out and get all the animals out, and the second time, third time it just got worse and worse, and I just called it quits,” Richardson said.
Terry said he could see fire through cracks in the wall on his last trip out.
“I wasn’t being a fireman. I was just trying to get everything under control in my house,” Richardson said.
“You were being a homeowner,” I offered.
“Yeah, absolutely,” he agreed.
When the Hallsville Fire Department arrived the fire was through the roof. Someone on scene snapped a picture. West Harrison and Nesbitt also responded. In the past, when Terry was at a house fire he would console the victims.
“So now I’m one of them. Now I know what it’s like, and it’s just like all the memories are gone. And so we just have to take it one day at a time and move forward,” Terry said.
Terry’s just glad he and Parker happened to be home at the time since his wife is a heavy sleeper.
“If I had not been here, I don’t know what would have happened. I think it’s by the grace of God that I was,” Terry said.
They have had an outpouring of support from friends and family.
“Our family would like to say we appreciate them a lot,” Terry commented.
“Texas,” I said.
“Yes, sir. Absolutely,” he agreed with a smile.
The state flag still flies just a few yards from the house. Although the house may have to go, the flag will stay.
They also managed to get all the pets out of the house except for a cat named Sassy. The next morning they found Sassy still in the house and very much alive. She sustained a small burn but will be fine.
Harrison County Assistant Fire Marshal Duana Couch said the fire started with an electrical issue.
