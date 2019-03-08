Elementary school bus involved in crash, parents asked to pick up students

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish school bus was involved in a crash on Friday afternoon.
Bus 502 was carrying students 37 from Kingston Elementary School. Parents are being asked to pick up their children at this time at the corner of Hackberry and Benton Road.
Five students were sent to a Shreveport-Bossier hospital with minor injuries, purely as a precaution, according to Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. A truck collided with the bus.
According to Bossier Schools Spokeswoman Sonja Bailes, there is no need for panic, however, traffic is an issue as law enforcement clears the scene.
Parents unable to pickup children at the corner of Hackberry and Benton Roads can be assured Bossier Schools will return your children to Kingston Elementary for pickup. However, there will be a delay.
The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time, according to Lt. Davis.
