BPSO: Dog, puppies forced to live in filth; owner arrested

HAUGHTON, LA (KSLA) - One man is behind bars after officers took his female Pit Bull and her puppies into custody after discovering the filth they lived in.
Simon Rhodes is charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to Lt. Bill Davis with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.
On Friday mornings, deputies responded to a call of a loose dog in the Haughton Trace Court area in Haughton.
Upon arrival, deputies found a black and white Pit Bull that was emaciated and recently given birth, according to Lt. Davis.
Neighbors told deputies where the dog lived. At the home, they noticed a small 4' by 4' pen with a litter of six six-week-old puppies. There were seven in total, but one puppy appeared to be dead for days next to the front steps of the home.
The pups lived in a filthy environment with a large amount of dog feces, no food and water and a shelter not fit for all of the puppies.
The dogs were sent to a shelter. Rhodes’ bond is not set.
