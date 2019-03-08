Ashdown wins first State Class 3A-4 Championship

Arkansas, (KSLA) - Do it for Coach Smith. The Ashdown Panthers taking on Drew Central in the Class 3A-4 Championship Game. Coach Smith was suspended for picking up 2 techs in the Semi Final win against Osceola.
These two teams met in the regional. Ashdown was missing a key piece. Lamar Wilkerson. The Panthers dropped that game...but shook all the way back today.
After a close first quarter the Panthers took over. Lamar was dropping dimes in this one he wins the MVP. He finished with 12 points and the Panthers bring home their first ever State Title.
