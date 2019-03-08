ALERT: Strong storms possible late tonight through Saturday

It still looks like it’s going to be a stormy start to the weekend. A line of storms will likely push from west to east across the area late tonight through Saturday morning or early afternoon. On Saturday, most of the area along and north of I-20 is under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. The very southern edge of the area is under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. The greatest threat of severe weather on Saturday will likely stay along and north of I-20. With a line of strong to severe storms expected, the main threat will likely be strong to damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Large hail and locally heavy rainfall will possible within the strongest parts of the line of storms.
The rest of the day is going to be cloudy, mild and breezy. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s. A few places could even make a run at 80 degrees. Areas of light rain or a stray shower or storm can't be ruled out this afternoon or evening, so keep an umbrella handy. Most of the area will remain dry, though. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 70s and into the 60s this evening, so you'll be able to leave the heavy jacket at home. At most, you'll probably just need a light jacket.
The overnight will start out cloudy with just a few areas of light rain around. Lows tonight will be in the 60s area wide. A line of storms will start to move into the northwestern corner of the ArkLaTex between 5 and 6 a.m. There will be the potential for strong to severe storms at this time. The I-30 corridor and points north will be under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather tonight.
The threat of severe weather will increase across the rest of the area later Saturday morning into the early afternoon. A line of strong to severe storms will race across the northern half of the area Saturday morning. Before noon, places along and north of I-20, which does include Shreveport-Bossier, will have the best storm chances. This line will likely move east of the area by noon on Saturday. However, we may not out of the woods just yet. More showers and storms will likely fire up along a trailing cold front Saturday afternoon. Places south of I-20 Saturday afternoon will have the best storm chances. The threat of strong storms will likely come to an end for everyone by 4 p.m. Saturday. Storms will likely not impact your Saturday evening or night plans.
Other than stormy, Saturday is going to be warm and windy. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. The wind will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will drop through the 60s and into the 50s Saturday evening. Saturday night will be mostly clear and quiet. Lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
Sunday will dry, but expect to see a ton of sunshine either. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Wet weather will return for the start of the work week. Scattered showers will be possible on Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The middle of the work week will be warmer. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Right now, Tuesday looks dry. However, rain and storms will develop Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday. There will be the potential for a few stronger storms during this time. By the end of next week, we'll likely dry things out. However, temperatures will turn cooler. Highs on Friday will only be near 60 degrees.
Make sure to remain weather aware late tonight through Saturday.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
