ALERT: Strong storms possible late tonight through Saturday

The threat of severe weather will increase across the rest of the area later Saturday morning into the early afternoon. A line of strong to severe storms will race across the northern half of the area Saturday morning. Before noon, places along and north of I-20, which does include Shreveport-Bossier, will have the best storm chances. This line will likely move east of the area by noon on Saturday. However, we may not out of the woods just yet. More showers and storms will likely fire up along a trailing cold front Saturday afternoon. Places south of I-20 Saturday afternoon will have the best storm chances. The threat of strong storms will likely come to an end for everyone by 4 p.m. Saturday. Storms will likely not impact your Saturday evening or night plans.