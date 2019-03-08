ALERT: Severe storms possible late Friday night through early Saturday

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the threat of severe weather late Friday night through early Saturday.
A line of strong storms will likely move from west to east across the area Friday night into Saturday morning. KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish will track the storms hour-by-hour with FutureTrack in the video below.
A line of strong storms will likely start to develop just west of the ArkLaTex and move into northwestern corner of the area between 5 and 6 a.m. This is why there is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather for the I-30 corridor and points north before 6 a.m. Saturday.
The strongest storms that develop late Friday night could produce strong to damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.
Keep in mind, the threat of severe weather Friday night into early Saturday morning will likely be limited to the northwestern corner of the ArkLaTex, mainly the I-30 corridor and points north.
The threat of severe weather will increase across the rest of the area later Saturday morning. On Saturday, most of the area will be under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. This is the area that is highlighted in yellow on the map below. The very latest severe weather outlook has trimmed the SLIGHT risk area back a little. It no longer covers all of northwest LA. The reason why the SLIGHT risk of severe weather has been trimmed back is because the main storm energy associated with the storm system will pass just north of the ArkLaTex. Strong storms will still be possible along a cold front south of I-20 Saturday morning and afternoon, though. The area highlighted in green will be under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather.
With a line of strong to severe storms expected to move through Saturday morning and afternoon, the greatest threat will likely be strong to damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. There will be the potential for a quick spin-up tornado along the leading edge of the line of thunderstorms. Large hail will also be possible within the strongest parts of the line of storms.
Widespread heavy rainfall and flash flooding does not look likely at this time. This line of storms will move quickly across the ArkLaTex, which will likely limit the heavy rainfall and flash flooding threat. A few places could pick up a quick 1-1.5″ of rain, though. This could cause localized flooding in flood prone or low-lying areas.
Now is the time to prepare for severe weather. The graphic below shows you what you should do before you go to bed Friday night.
The image below shows the latest storm timeline for when the strongest storms will arrive late Friday night into Saturday.
With all that being said above, this not a slam dunk severe weather scenario. It does not look like all the ingredients for severe weather will line up perfectly over the ArkLaTex with this storm system and cold front. Also, the timing of storms could limit the potential of severe weather because they will be coming through the morning hours instead of the heat of the day.
Right now, it looks like the greatest threat of severe weather on Saturday will set up northeast of the ArkLaTex. On Saturday, there is an ENHANCED risk of severe weather for portions of eastern AR, and northwestern Mississippi and eastern Tennessee.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.