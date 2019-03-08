ALERT: Severe storms possible late Friday night through early Saturday

The threat of severe weather will increase across the rest of the area later Saturday morning. On Saturday, most of the area will be under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. This is the area that is highlighted in yellow on the map below. The very latest severe weather outlook has trimmed the SLIGHT risk area back a little. It no longer covers all of northwest LA. The reason why the SLIGHT risk of severe weather has been trimmed back is because the main storm energy associated with the storm system will pass just north of the ArkLaTex. Strong storms will still be possible along a cold front south of I-20 Saturday morning and afternoon, though. The area highlighted in green will be under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather.