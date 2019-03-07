Webster sheriff says he’s ready to retire and knows who should succeed him

MINDEN, LA (KSLA) - After 16 years, Webster Parish soon will have a new sheriff .
Gary Sexton says he will be retiring when his term ends July 1, 2020.
“I’ve never said that I was a smart man. But I’m smart enough to know that it’s time to go home when it’s time to go home. After 16 years, I think the parish needs some new blood."
The four-term sheriff took on the job in 2004.
And now it’s time to hand over the reigns so he and his wife can focus on their bucket list, Sexton says.
“There’s some personal things I would like to do before I get to a point that I can’t do them.”
Sexton notes that he recently added three positions to the narcotics department as his staff focuses on fighting drugs in his parish.
And he says one of his biggest accomplishments as sheriff is creating unity between all the Webster law enforcement agencies and other law enforcement operations in the surrounding parishes.
Sexton also believes he knows who can best build upon that foundation.
He is endorsing Jason Parker as his successor.
Parker officially announced his campaign announcement Wednesday at the Webster Parish Courthouse in Minden. He’s a deputy and school resource officer who served more than 23 years as a Louisiana State Police trooper.
Parker also has the endorsement of Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.
Two other deputies, Gene Hanson and Don Smith, also intend to run for Sexton’s seat.
The election will be held Oct. 12, the same date as Louisiana’s gubernatorial primary.
Those who want to join the sheriff’s race must file as a candidate during qualifying Aug. 6-8.
