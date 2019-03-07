Unintentional campus shooting leaves Grambling State University student injured

GRAMBLING, LA (KSLA) - Deputies in Lincoln Parish are investigating after an unintentional shooting left a student injured Thursday morning at Grambling State University. It happened at 8:48 a.m. when a non-student discharged a weapon at the Mary McLeod Bethune dormitory.
The injured student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is in custody and GSU President Rick Gallot says the University is committed to student safety.
Several students commend campus police for their work to ensure safety but mention how off campus people still seem to cause problems.
GSU President Gallot says this incident was accidental, with a friend who was invited on campus.
Lincoln Parish Sheriff deputies also responded to the shooting and continue to patrol the area.
