Ruling ends lawsuit over religious expression in Bossier public schools

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A lawsuit against Bossier Parish School District over religious activities has come to an end.
A judge today signed a consent order between the Bossier Parish School Board and Americans United for the Separation of Church and State.
The group filed the lawsuit against the School District after several parents reportedly claimed that their children had been subjected to unwanted religious messages.
The judge’s order calls for the School Board to revise part of its policy governing religious expression.
Both parties to the lawsuit claimed victories as a result of the Wednesday’s decision.
“There are now rigorous enforcement mechanisms in place, with oversight from the court, to ensure that the School District stays on the right path of ensuring that the religious beliefs of all Bossier Parish students and parents are respected,” says a statement from Americans United for the Separation of Church and State.
The School Board responded to the consent order by saying:
"We are pleased the court has approved the parties’ agreement, which includes a revised policy that will now govern all issues concerning religion. The Bossier Parish School Board was insistent on a student’s right to exercise his or her religious freedoms not being adversely affected.
“The School Board was also adamant that employees not face punishment for bowing their heads out of respect when student prayer is offered. Both of these tenets were protected in the agreement the court signed, which we see as a victory for Bossier Parish students.”
Following is the consent decree:
