President Trump issues executive order to end veteran suicide

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - President Trump’s newest executive order aims to give resources towards suicide prevention. The order is titled “National Initiative to Empower Veterans and End Veterans Suicide”.
The Department of Veteran Affairs has one year to develop a comprehensive national public health road map to lower Veteran suicide, design and propose to Congress grants to local communities and develop research for the Veteran suicide prevention.
This is the second executive order the President has issued on veteran suicide. In May 2018, he issued an executive order to improve mental health resources for veterans transitioning from active duty to civilian life.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, veteran suicide makes up 14.3 percent of all suicides.
“Hearing they are going to add more resources to help those in need is important,” Army veteran Morgan Pozeman says. “During my time in service, I knew of people who committed suicide.”
Pozeman is now working to become a licensed counselor and to help others dealing with depression. She encourages people to attempt to talk to those who are showing signs of depression.
Several mental health professionals say they are in favor of President Trump’s executive order.
“Everyone gets overwhelmed and it’s important to have those resources available to help,” Licensed Professional Counselor Allison Borel says. “One of the ways we help people is to tell them what they are living for right now and encourage them to talk it out.”
If you or someone you know is depressed or thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or click here for more information.
