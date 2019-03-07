Police believe dead German gardener set booby traps for his enemies before dying, killing 1

(CNN) - In a bizarre murder story out of Germany, investigators say a dead gardener may have set into motion plans to attack others.
Bernhard Graumann's body was found at his home on Friday. But that isn't where this story ends for the 59-year-old.
Earlier in the day, a 64-year-old doctor was killed in an explosion outside of his medical practice. Authorities said he triggered a booby trap when he bent down to pick up an explosive.
And two days later, a mother and daughter were hurt in their home when a log exploded in a wood-burning stove. Police believe that log was tampered with.
Now Western Palatinate investigators say Graumann is responsible for both attacks, due to "bad relationships" with the victims.
On Wednesday they also announced the finding of another “explosive trap” in a wooden log. Police blew it up, saying they prevented “further personal injury” to an additional victim.
How Graumann died is not yet clear. An investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is set to be performed.
CNN reported that investigators found gunpowder in his home, as well as other items they described as “subject to” the country’s explosives laws.
Authorities are concerned he may have planned more attacks before his death, and have even warned the public to be on guard if they had a “problematic relationship” with Graumann.
“The police reiterate that the deceased, prior to his death, purposefully made arrangements to severely injure or even kill people he had struggled with,” a statement from Wednesday’s update said.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.