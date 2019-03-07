Person shot in dorm area at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, LA (KSLA) - Officials are investigation after a person was shot Thursday morning at Grambling State University. According to our sister station KNOE, it happened inside of a dorm area.
Grambling officials tweeted a statement:
"On the morning of March 7, 2019, at approximately 8:54 a.m., Grambling State University authorities were notified by University Police of an on-campus incident that involved one student and one non-student. The one injured party was transported by local authorities to receive care for non-life threatening injuries. One suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the incident.
An active investigation continues under the jurisdiction and leadership of the Grambling State University Office of Police and the Lincoln Parrish Sheriff’s Office. Anyone who has any details related to the incident is encouraged to call (318) 274-2222."
Detectives are on the scene assisting the Grambling State University Office of Police and the Lincoln Parrish Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated as details become available.
