Not as cold this morning, severe storms by the weekend

Rain and thunderstorms move into the forecast late Friday night and start to move into the ArkLaTex in the early morning hours Saturday. A strong frontal system will push through our area that could cause some of those thunderstorms to become severe. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for most of the ArkLaTex on Saturday. All modes of severe weather are in play at this point: damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and large hail. Flooding threat looking low. Highs on Saturday in the low 70s. We will continue to update you on this system.