Not as cold this morning, severe storms by the weekend

Good morning! You may need the light jacket out the door, but good news is we won't be as cold as we were the past few days. Temperatures out the door will be in the low to mid 40s. Don't expect a whole lot of sunshine throughout your Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the forecast with a small chance of seeing a shower or two throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will be mild in the low 60s.
Scattered rain will move throughout the overnight hours and could impact you on Friday. Chances stay slim, but you could run into a shower or two throughout the day. Temperatures start in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s around the area. If you aren't seeing a showers, expect lots of cloud cover.
Rain and thunderstorms move into the forecast late Friday night and start to move into the ArkLaTex in the early morning hours Saturday. A strong frontal system will push through our area that could cause some of those thunderstorms to become severe. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for most of the ArkLaTex on Saturday. All modes of severe weather are in play at this point: damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and large hail. Flooding threat looking low. Highs on Saturday in the low 70s. We will continue to update you on this system.
Sunday looks to be the better half of the weekend with highs in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Clouds and rain comes back into the forecast Monday as another system approaches the area. Highs on Monday in the low 60s with scattered rain chances. A few storms possible. Rain and thunderstorms becomes more widespread Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. Keep the rain gear handy!
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
