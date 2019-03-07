No school at Red River Elementary School due to flu outbreak

RED RIVER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Red River Elementary School cancelled classes Friday, Mar. 8 due to a flu outbreak. According to Superintendent Allison Hughes, a large number of student and teacher absences are being attributed to the flu or flu-like symptoms.
This closure is for Red River Elementary only. All other Red River schools will be open.
“Custodial and Administrative staff will be working Friday to sanitize the building and combat the spread of the virus. If your child has fever, please do not allow them to return to school until they have been fever free for 24 hours. Please take this time to sanitize your child’s backpack and lunchboxes."
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please contact the Red River Parish School Board office.
