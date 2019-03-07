Meet the team: Maranda Whittington

Maranda Whittington joined KSLA News 12 as the morning reporter in July 2018.
Maranda came from our sister station KPLC in Lake Charles, Louisiana where she spent the last two years working as reporter. She also produced shows for the station’s weekday or weekend newscasts.
While at KPLC she covered Hurricane Harvey, and President Donald Trump’s visit to Lake Charles after the storm.
Before she came to Louisiana she interned at WSB-TV in Atlanta, where she ran scripts for anchors along with shadowing news reporters out in the field.
She graduated from Georgia State University in 2016 with a degree in telecommunications and a speech minor.
While at Georgia State she worked as a news reporter for the school’s student newspaper, The Signal, was also a reporter for the school’s student news station, GSTV, and was a radio intern for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.
She also spent part of her summer studying abroad in Spain, and has studied in Mexico City while in school.
Maranda is a military brat who was born in San Diego, California and has lived in Oklahoma, North Carolina and Georgia.
In her free time she enjoys watching movies, reading and traveling. Along with Spain and Mexico, Maranda has been to Africa, Australia, and Canada.
