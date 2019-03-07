Man shot, killed 7 dogs before throwing them in a ditch

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR (KSLA) -The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man shot and killed seven dogs before throwing their bodies in a ditch. Officials received a call from someone traveling along County Road 49, just north of Fulton, about several dogs that were dumped on the side the road.
The investigation led authorities to Roger Pendergrass.
The 48-year-old, who was escorted and booked by his son, Deputy Sheriff Josh Pendergrass, turned himself in.
He was charged with 7 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.
This case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.