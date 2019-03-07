Longtime Natchitoches sheriff says he’ll retire next year

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The longtime sheriff of Natchitoches Parish today announced he won’t seek re-election this year.
Sheriff Victor Jones Jr. says he will retire at the end of his term in 2020.
“When my term as sheriff is complete next year, I will have over 43 years of working in the Sheriff’s Office. It has been the most rewarding career I could have ever imagined," Jones said in a statement released this evening.
Jones, who has served as sheriff since 1999, is the second ArkLaTex sheriff this week to announce his retirement plans.
Before his five terms as sheriff, Jones began his career with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office in 1977 as a dispatcher and a patrol deputy.
“I have always said that you measure success in law enforcement not by counting how many people you put in jail, but how many people you helped make the right choices to stay out of jail," Jones said in a statement. "That has been my motto since I first put on the badge.”
Jones believes this is a good time for a transition in the Sheriff’s Office.
"As for me, I am in good health and am looking forward to enjoying my family and friends in retirement.”
The election to decide Natchitoches’ next sheriff will be held Oct. 12, the same date as Louisiana’s gubernatorial primary.
Those who want to join the sheriff’s race must file as a candidate during qualifying Aug. 6-8.
