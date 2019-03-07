$10K reward for missing McCurtain county woman

BROKEN BOW, OK (KSLA) -The hunt intensifies for a woman who has been missing since the beginning of the year.
Roxy Lenora Phillips Faizy, 56, was last seen in Broken Bow, OK on January 25, 2019.
Phillips Faizy is described as a white female weighing 130 lbs. with a height of 5′3″ and an average build. She also has a palm-tree and anchor tattoo on her leg.
The Faizy family is offering a reward up to $10,000 to anyone who has any information leading to the location of Ms. Phillips Faizy.
According to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office, the reward offer will remain open until it’s cancelled by a public announcement post on Facebook.
Anyone with information is urged to call (416) 834-9312, (580) 286-3331 or email FindRoxieFaizy@gmail.com.
