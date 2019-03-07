Funeral services for fallen student athlete, Domanique Jones

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The funeral arrangements for Green Oaks athlete Domanique Jones will start on Friday, March 8.
A viewing of Domanique Jones will be held on Friday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the memorial chapel of Precious Memories Mortuary, 4017 Greenwood road, according to his obituary.
A celebration of his life will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9 at the Green Oaks High School Gymnasium, 2550 Thomas E. Howard Drive, Shreveport, LA 71107.
Interment will follow the funeral service at Roundgrove Memorial Gardens
Family members have requested that no photos of Jones be taken at any time.
