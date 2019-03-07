Funeral services for fallen student athlete, Domanique Jones

March 7, 2019 at 6:47 AM CST - Updated March 7 at 6:47 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The funeral arrangements for Green Oaks athlete Domanique Jones will start on Friday, March 8.

A viewing of Domanique Jones will be held on Friday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the memorial chapel of Precious Memories Mortuary, 4017 Greenwood road, according to his obituary.

A celebration of his life will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9 at the Green Oaks High School Gymnasium, 2550 Thomas E. Howard Drive, Shreveport, LA 71107.

Mr. Lynn Conner, Jr. and Mr. Kedrick L. Proby and the staff of Precious Memories Mortuary, along with the Jones family...

Interment will follow the funeral service at Roundgrove Memorial Gardens

Family members have requested that no photos of Jones be taken at any time.

