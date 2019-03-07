FIRST ALERT: Slight risk of severe weather Saturday

Saturday is the next day the KSLA First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on for the threat of strong to severe storms.
A strong storm system and cold front will bring in a round of rain and storms on Saturday. Even though the latest model runs are pushing the storm system further north, there will still be the potential for severe weather as the cold front pushes through the area. KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish will track the storms on Saturday hour-by-hour with FutureTrack in the video below.
Our storm chances will start to increase late Friday night into early Saturday morning, mainly across the northwestern corner of the ArkLaTex. There is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather for the I-30 corridor and points north late Friday night into first thing Saturday morning. This does includes Texarkana. If strong storms develop at this time, they could produce large hail.
The threat of severe weather will increase across the rest of the area Saturday morning. Saturday’s severe weather outlook has most of the area included in a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. The only part of the ArkLaTex not included in the SLIGHT risk is the very southwestern corner. The southwestern corner of the area is under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. The bottom line is strong to severe storms will be possible across the entire area Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon, especially across the SLIGHT risk area, so make sure to remain weather aware. With a line or broken line of storms expected, the main threat will likely be strong to damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat will be low, but not zero. Large hail will also be possible.
A SLIGHT risk of severe weather is 2 out of 5 on the severe spectrum, so widespread or significant severe weather is not expected. However, scattered strong to severe storms will be possible.
With this line of showers and storms expected to move quickly across the area on Saturday, widespread heavy rainfall and flooding is not going to be a major threat. Widespread rainfall totals will likely only be between 0.5-1.0″ of rain. The latest run of FutureTrack shows the highest rainfall totals will be across portions of NW LA and deep E TX. This is where FutureTrack is showing rainfall totals between 1.0-1.5″ of rain. Locally heavy rainfall could cause minor flooding in low lying or flood prone areas.
With severe weather possible on Saturday, Sunday is definitely going to be the better half of the weekend. Right now, Sunday is looking mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry. Highs will be in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Despite a cold front move through on Saturday, there is not going to be a huge drop in temperatures behind the front.
Also, daylight saving time begins on Sunday, so make sure to spring forward 1 hour Saturday night into Sunday morning.
After Saturday, our next round of rain and storms will arrive towards the middle of next week. Here’s a snap shot of FutureTrack on Wednesday at noon. This round of rain and storms could come with a few stronger storms as well. It’s still too early to get into specifics with this round of rain and storms, though.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.