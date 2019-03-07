FIRST ALERT: Slight risk of severe weather Saturday

The threat of severe weather will increase across the rest of the area Saturday morning. Saturday’s severe weather outlook has most of the area included in a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. The only part of the ArkLaTex not included in the SLIGHT risk is the very southwestern corner. The southwestern corner of the area is under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. The bottom line is strong to severe storms will be possible across the entire area Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon, especially across the SLIGHT risk area, so make sure to remain weather aware. With a line or broken line of storms expected, the main threat will likely be strong to damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat will be low, but not zero. Large hail will also be possible.