FIRST ALERT: Slight risk of severe weather Saturday

Good afternoon! We’re still keeping a close eye on Saturday for the potential of severe weather. A strong storm system and cold front will bring in a line of strong storms Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. Right now, most of the ArkLaTex is under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather on Saturday.
The rest of the day is going to be cloudy, mild and little breezy. Temperatures will generally hold steady near 60 degrees this afternoon and evening, so you probably won't need a heavy jacket if you're going to be out and about. Go ahead an take your umbrella, though. Scattered areas of light rain and few showers will develop late this evening and overnight. Thanks to a stiff south wind at 10-15 mph temperatures will actually warm during the overnight. We'll wake up to temperatures in the low to mid 60s on Friday.
Friday is going to feel very spring-like. It's going to be warm, muggy and little breezy. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, which is warm for this time of year. Friday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy. Despite the heavy dose of clouds, our rain chances won't be very high on Friday, but a little light rain or a few showers can't be ruled out.
Our storm chances will start to increase late Friday night into Saturday morning. A line or broken line of storms will start to impact the northwest corner of the area first thing Saturday morning. If strong storms develop overnight or first thing Saturday morning, they could produce some hail. There is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather Friday night for the I-30 corridor. The threat of strong to severe storms will increase across the rest of the area Saturday morning and afternoon. A line of strong storms will push from northwest to southeast across the area. This line will likely push through Shreveport-Bossier before noon and exit NW LA before 4 p.m. on Saturday. The main threat with this line of storms will be strong to damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Flash flooding will likely not be a major threat either.
Storms will not impact your Saturday evening or night. Temperatures will drop in the upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky and dry conditions. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s. The clouds will start to pick up late Sunday into Sunday night. Scattered showers will be possible by Monday morning.
The start of next week looks mild with more opportunities for rain. Highs on Monday will be near 60 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Another round of showers and storms will be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Have a great night! Now is the time to prepare for severe weather on Saturday.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
