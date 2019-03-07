FIRST ALERT: Slight risk of severe weather Saturday

Our storm chances will start to increase late Friday night into Saturday morning. A line or broken line of storms will start to impact the northwest corner of the area first thing Saturday morning. If strong storms develop overnight or first thing Saturday morning, they could produce some hail. There is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather Friday night for the I-30 corridor. The threat of strong to severe storms will increase across the rest of the area Saturday morning and afternoon. A line of strong storms will push from northwest to southeast across the area. This line will likely push through Shreveport-Bossier before noon and exit NW LA before 4 p.m. on Saturday. The main threat with this line of storms will be strong to damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Flash flooding will likely not be a major threat either.