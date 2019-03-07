Bossier Schools looking to get feedback on school lunches

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Everyone has an opinion about school lunches — but if your child goes to school in Bossier Parish, the school district is looking to hear from you.
Bossier Schools has recently introduced a new school lunch survey aimed at getting feedback from not only parents, but students and school employees.
The child nutrition department has spent months working on this survey, and they are looking to find out more about how they can improve school lunch menus and the overall cafeteria experience for students next school year.
“We can get rid of the menu items that they don’t like, improve on the ones that need improvement, and then we can introduce new things,” said the department’s supervisor, Karla Horton.
Horton says they’ve spent this school year doing research, attending conferences and talking to food vendors so that they can add new items to their menus.
Horton says she hears the complaints about the food not tasting good, but they have calorie, salt and fat requirements that are mandated by the USDA and the state department that can’t be changed.
“That really challenges the way you can cook foods, because butter and salt make things taste better, and when you do have to do a lower fat version it’s not going to taste the same,” she said.
Another thing that can’t be changed is the serving sizes of school lunches. Horton says if they don’t abide by these requirements , when the district is audited they can be written up and they can lose funding. Horton says they plan to use this information to educate the public on what they plan to improve and the different changes they can make when it comes to school lunches.
They also plan to create a feedback section on the district’s website so they can find out how they are doing and continue to get feedback.
“Coming next year for our menus, we will have everything written out,” she said. “We will have everything uploaded on our website, every nutrition label, every brand name. We will be transparent for the public on our website once we get the new menus for next year.”
They plan to collect feedback up until the end of spring break.
If you would like to take the survey, click HERE.
