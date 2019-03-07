Authorities continue search for 2 men, one from Caddo Parish

MONROE, LA (KNOE) - The search has continued for two men that Monroe Police Department say for two men that left their work release program
According to CBS affiliate, KNOE, Police are searching for Toby Jackson (from Caddo Parish) and Xevion Davis. Police say Jackson and Davis are work release inmates who walked off from the City of Faith on Jackson Street earlier this week.
Jackson is described as 5’3” tall and weighing 155 lbs. Davis is described as 5’8’ tall and weighing 180 lbs.
Police did not say what they were charged with in the first place.
The LA Department of Corrections has placed Jackson and Davis of Jefferson Parish into the National Crime Information Center reported as escapees.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Monroe Police at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274.
