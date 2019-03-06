WEB EXTRA: Officers describe the harrowing moments of April 12, 2018

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - On April 12 just after 11 a.m., dozens of Shreveport police officers swarmed a home on Natalie Street in the city’s Caddo Heights neighborhood.
For the handful of officers first on the scene, what unfolded during the next 80 minutes would be nothing short of harrowing.
In the tense minutes that followed, a call about gunshots erupted into a hostage situation and, ultimately, a barrage of gunfire from a semi-automatic rifle.
Records show the suspect, 37-year-old Jonathan Robinson, fired at least 30 rounds from a semi-automatic rifle, including two that struck Rannita “NuNu” Williams, killing the 27-year-old mother of three.
A police officer also was shot in a wrist.
Police records also show Robinson ultimately ran out of bullets and surrendered to authorities.
Through a public records request, KSLA Investigates obtained the recorded statements made by some of the officers, including the wounded officer, who survived the 80-minute standoff.
KSLA Investigates: Interview of Cpl. Robert Entrekin, wounded officer
KSLA Investigates: Interview of Cpl. Brittney Mackey, first officer on the scene
On Jan. 24, Robinson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.
