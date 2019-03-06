Weather or Not: Spring Equinox

Now why do we have seasons at all? It all has to do with how the earth rotates around the sun during the year. The earth is tilted on its axis, which causes day and night. The earth also travels around the sun in an elliptical pattern which is not a perfect circle. This determines when the earth is closest and furthest away from the sun. One path around the sun take 365 and one quarter days to complete. Therefore, we have a leap year every four years to make up for the quarter of a day every year.