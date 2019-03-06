Weather or Not: Spring Equinox

Spring is just around the corner and that means more sunshine, flowers will start blooming, and we are that much closer to warmer temperatures. The Spring Equinox marks the start of the new season, but what exactly does it mean?
The Astronomical Seasons have been observed for thousands of years. Astronomical Spring starts on March 20th this year. This is based on the Earth’s tilt and the movement around the sun. This is when an equinox occurs and is known as the official start of Spring.
The equinox is when the sun is directly over the equator. This creates an equal 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of nighttime near the equator. Now, here in the United States it’s not exactly 12 hours, because of the earth’s tilt. It takes longer for the sun to rise and set in higher latitudes, so in turn in the United States we hover from just under to just over 12 hours of daylight. Once the spring equinox passes, this means we will have more daylight and the days start to be longer.
The Meteorological Seasons have been observed since the early 1900s according to NOAA. This season is based on the annual temperature cycle. Meteorological Spring starts on March 1. These were created to have a better way to get seasonal statistics.
The meteorological season are split up into 3 months, so spring is March, April, and May. These seasons were created by meteorologists and climatologists to able to compare seasons throughout the year. There is less variation in these seasons because the days from start to end are the same, around 90 days.
Now why do we have seasons at all? It all has to do with how the earth rotates around the sun during the year. The earth is tilted on its axis, which causes day and night. The earth also travels around the sun in an elliptical pattern which is not a perfect circle. This determines when the earth is closest and furthest away from the sun. One path around the sun take 365 and one quarter days to complete. Therefore, we have a leap year every four years to make up for the quarter of a day every year.
Now all season are the opposite in the southern hemisphere, so when we are starting to warm up for spring, the southern hemisphere is starting to cool down as they get closer to their winter season.
