Warmer and stormier days ahead

We're saying goodbye to winter cold and hello to spring storms the next few days. Temperatures will be warming up the rest of the week and some stronger storms still look possible as we start the weekend.
Clouds will thicken up tonight as moisture begins returning from the Gulf Of Mexico. Temperatures tonight won’t be as cold with lows around 40. Expect gray skies tomorrow, but only a slight chance of a few light showers. Highs will be in the low 60s.
We’ll stay mostly cloudy on Friday with a few showers or storms possible. Temperatures will rise into the low 70s after starting in the 50s in the morning.
A strong storm system and cold front will be arriving in the area first thing Saturday morning. Showers and storms will likely start early in the day, but should be ending from west to east during the afternoon. Some of the storms moving through could be strong to severe. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s. The chance of rain is 70%.
Sunday look quiet and likely dry. We’ll wrap up the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s. The dry weather is short-lived. More rain and storms are likely the first half of next week with the possibility of more strong storms. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
