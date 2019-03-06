SRAC hosting CRITICAL MASS 7 exhibition art show Friday

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -If you are looking to celebrate artwork of all kind, there’s plenty going on in downtown Shreveport this week.
From March 5th through the 9th the Shreveport Regional Arts Council is hosting it’s Culture Crush Week. On Tuesday, CRITICAL MASS 7 held its first performance at the Central ARTSTATION that evening. Dancers, musicians, spoken word and theater artists from across Northwest Louisiana were there showcasing their talents.
Tonight, Wednesday March 6th there will be a free collectible artists exhibition during Downtown ArtWalk at the Central ARTSTATION at 801 Crockett Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This exhibition will introduce the work of 22 new 2019 “collectible” artists. National art critics have called their work collectible. This will give attendees a chance to see their work and consider
Thursday March 7th there will be a free CRITICAL MASS 7 literary arts readings at the Central ARTSTATION from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Northwest Louisiana literary artists will read their CRITICAL MASS 7 poetry and prose submissions and compete for the “Best of Show” in literary arts.
Friday March 8th the council will host its free CRITICAL MASS 7 visual art exhibition at Artspace in downtown Shreveport from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Close to 200 Northwest Louisiana literary and visual artists will showcase their work to compete for this year’s “Best of Show” for literary, visual and performance artists.
Visiting critics will select the “Best of Show” artists in these three categories, where each winner will receive a $2,000 crash prize to support a solo exhibition produced in Artspace several months later.
The critic who named them will also publish a review on them in the 318 Forum and The Shreveport Times.
Saturday March 9th will be free artist studio tours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This a self-guided tour of the studios of the newest collectible Northwest Louisiana artists, that will allow the public to get a behind the scenes look at the studios where these artists create their work.
Those on the tour will also be able to meet and talk with the artists as well.
