Funeral set for longtime educator Carl A. Pierson Sr.

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Services have been announced for a longtime educator who also had presided over the Caddo Parish Commission and the Caddo Parish School Board.
Carl A. Pierson Sr. died Monday night at the age of 73.
Pierson’s widow, Shirley, said his body will lie in state starting at noon Thursday at Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist.
Family hour will run from 6-7 p.m. the same day at the church at 1666 Alston St. in Shreveport.
His funeral is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist.
Pierson’s body will be interred in Carver Memorial Cemetery, 498 Kennie Road in Shreveport.
He “was the consummate public servant who always remembered his Allendale roots and thought of the needs of his community and the district’s children first,” Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree said in a statement.
Pierson “wanted nothing more than to make Caddo Parish the best it could be. And that drive never wavered in his service as an educator, on the Caddo Parish Commission and on the Caddo Parish School Board,” Goree continued. "Mr. Pierson will be greatly missed, but we are forever grateful for the indelible mark he left on our school system.”
He began his career in education as a biology teacher in 1968 at Linear Junior-Senior High School.
Pierson went on to teach on several Caddo campuses, including C.E. Byrd, Green Oaks and Southwood High, the last of which was where he also served as an assistant principal.
He then was assigned to the School District’s Central Office as supervisor of athletics and physical education.
In 2000, Pierson began representing District 3 on the Caddo Commission. He served as the parish governing body’s president in 2003 and 2007 and as its vice president in 2006.
“A true statesman, he brought diplomacy, unity and a true spirit devoted to making Caddo Parish a great place," Caddo Parish Administrator Woodrow Wilson Jr. said of Pierson. "He will be sorely missed.
“But his legacy of commitment to a noble calling and public service is something that the citizens of Caddo Parish will continue to honor every day,” Wilson’s statement continued. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Shirley, his children and family as they celebrate his life and achievements.
Pierson continued to serve as a Caddo commissioner until he was elected to the Caddo Parish School Board.
He served on that panel from November 2011 through December 2014 and as its president in 2014.
“Regardless of the position, Mr. Pierson was an educator of great compassion and heart. He led with kind words and a constant professionalism,” says a statement from Caddo School District spokeswoman Mary Nash-Wood. "He will be missed by his Caddo family. And we forever grateful for the time we had with him.
“Our prayers at this time are with his wife, who also dedicated her life in service to this district, as well as his three children.”
