Sanctuary Glass Studio and Arts School to open March 21

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of Sanctuary Glass Studio and Sanctuary Arts Studio later this month.
The grand opening will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 21 at 1200 Marshall Street in Downtown Shreveport.
The event will feature live glass blowing demonstrations, a buffet by Fat Calf Restaurant, beer from Red River Brewery and live music. The buffet costs $20 for adults and $10 sliders for kids.
The ribbon cutting will be held at 7:15 p.m.
Both Organizations were formed by Michelle Pennington and Eric Hess. Sanctuary Glass Studio will produce glass artwork and also offer classes and create-your-own sessions.
For more information, visit sanctuaryartsschool.org. To order tickets go to bit.ly/SASGRANDOPENING.
