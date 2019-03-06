Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, now may travel outside Louisiana

He still must wear an ankle bracelet and must be accompanied and monitored by a bodyguard

Michael Lawrence Tyler (left), also known as the rapper Mystikal, looks on as his attorney addresses the media following a hearing March 6 in Caddo District Court in Shreveport. (Semmie Buffin)
By Curtis Heyen and KSLA Staff | March 6, 2019 at 3:22 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 3:42 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The rapper Mystikal now may travel outside Louisiana.

Michael Lawrence Tyler, of Prairieville, still must wear an ankle bracelet.

And the artist must hire a full-time bodyguard to follow and monitor him wherever he goes.

Those are some of the outcomes of a hearing Wednesday in Caddo District Court in Shreveport.

“Pray, man. God is able. God is faithful,” accused rapist Michael Lawrence Tyler, also known as the rapper Mystikal, said after a hearing March 6 in Caddo District Court in Shreveport. “I am not just saying that because it sounds good. I am saying that because it is the absolute truth.”
And Tyler said it’s a small victory.

“I can travel. I can earn some of my money back that I spent. I am in an incredible bind.”

Tyler also has a new trial date - Aug. 5. The proceedings had been set for May 20.

RAW: Rapper Mystikal leaves Caddo Correctional Center after 18 months.

KSLA News 12 broke the news when the rapper, who accused of rape, spent more than a year and a half in a Caddo Parish lockup after being arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a local casino in October 2016.

He now has some advice for anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation, particularly if they are innocent.

“Pray, man. God is able. God is faithful,” Mystikal said. “I am not just saying that because it sounds good. I am saying that because it is the absolute truth.”

