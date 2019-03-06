One more freezing cold morning

Good morning! This morning will be our last freezing cold morning this week, and maybe this winter. Temperatures almost area wide are in the 20s, so, once again, you'll need to empty out your winter wardrobe this morning. You'll need your winter coat, hat, gloves and a scarf. Other than the cold temperatures, there are no other weather problems this morning.
Today will be warmer than Tuesday, but still not warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. You probably won’t need your winter coat this afternoon, but make sure to keep a jacket handy. We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine this morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Keep your umbrella at home. Rain is not expected today. Temperatures will be in the low 50s for the start of the March Artwalk in downtown Shreveport and drop in the mid 40s by the end of it.
Increasing clouds and a southeast breeze at 5-10 mph will prevent temperatures from tumbling tonight. Lows will range from the mid 30s north of I-30 to near 40 degrees along and south of I-20. Another area wide freeze is not expected tonight.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild. A few showers will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Most will stay dry on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 60s. It’s going to start to feel more like spring on Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Friday will also feature a cloudy sky and some wet weather. Our storm chances will start to pick late Friday night into Saturday morning.
It still looks like the weekend will start out stormy as a strong storm system and cold front swing through the area. Rain and storms are likely on Saturday with the possibility of severe weather. Right now, it looks like the storms will start to increase Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon and should clear the area by Saturday evening. The exact timing and impacts of the will become more clear over the next couple of days. Make sure to check back for updates. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
The start of next week will be mild. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 60s. More wet weather will be possible as well, especially towards the middle of next week. Another round of showers and storms will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
