One more freezing cold morning

It still looks like the weekend will start out stormy as a strong storm system and cold front swing through the area. Rain and storms are likely on Saturday with the possibility of severe weather. Right now, it looks like the storms will start to increase Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon and should clear the area by Saturday evening. The exact timing and impacts of the will become more clear over the next couple of days. Make sure to check back for updates. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s.