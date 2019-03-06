Monroe police searching for 2 men, one from Caddo Parish

MONROE, LA (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for two escapees, one from Caddo Parish.
According to CBS affiliate, KNOE, Police are searching for Toby Jackson (from Caddo Parish) and Xevion Davis. Police say Jackson and Davis are work release inmates who walked off from the City of Faith on Jackson Street.
Monroe Police say this happened sometime over the last 24 hours.
Jackson is described as 5’3” tall and weighing 155 lbs. Davis is described as 5’8’ tall and weighing 180 lbs.
Police did not say what they were charged with in the first place.
The LA Department of Corrections has placed Jackson and Davis of Jefferson Parish into the National Crime Information Center reported as escapees.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Monroe Police at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274.
Copyright 2019 KNOE. All rights reserved.