Flu, flu-like symptoms force closure at Arthur Circle Elementary School

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Arthur Circle Elementary School in Shreveport will be closed Thursday, Mar. 7 due to a large number of families reporting their children have the flu or flu-like symptoms.
“Due to a large number of families reporting student absences attributed to the flu and flu-like symptoms, Arthur Circle Elementary will be closed Thursday. The campus will reopen Friday.”
According to a news release, the parents of approximately 90 students told school officials they believed their child had the flu.
“Our custodial team will spend today and tomorrow undergoing extensive sanitation efforts to combat the spread of germs. It is of vital importance families do not allow students to return to school until they have been fever free for at minimum 24 hours.”
They are encouraging parents to take this opportunity to clean all students’ personal items such as backpacks, jackets and lunchboxes.
