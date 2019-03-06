FIRST ALERT: Spring-like temperatures and storms on the way

Another question mark with the forecast revolves around how much instability, or fuel, the strongest storms will have to work with when they arrive. If widespread showers and storms develop ahead of the main storm energy, then the instability in the atmosphere could be lowered. If this occurs, the threat of severe weather could decrease. However, this is going to be a potent storm system and other severe weather parameters could overcome the lower instability in the atmosphere. Severe storms will still be possible even with widespread rain and develop ahead of the strongest storms.