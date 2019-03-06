FIRST ALERT: Spring-like temperatures and storms on the way

Spring doesn’t officially begin until Wednesday, March 20. However, we’re going to get a spring preview late this work week and this weekend.
Temperatures will continue to warm the rest of the work week. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s, which is above average for this time of year.
Unfortunately, it looks like spring-like storms could come along with the spring-like temperatures.
The ArkLaTex is still included in Saturday’s severe weather outlook. Right now, the entire area is highlighted, and so is a good chunk of the southern plains and South. As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll be able to determine where the greatest threat of severe weather will be on Saturday. Also, the exact impacts still need to be determined. However, it looks all modes of severe weather will be possible - damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.
On Saturday, a strong storm system and cold front will bring in a round of rain and storms. These storms will likely move from west to east across the area Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. However, the exact timing of the strongest storms still need to be determined.
The American or GFS model shows the strongest storms arriving the earliest on Saturday. It shows the storms pushing through Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. The GFS is much faster with the strongest storms than the EURO model. EURO doesn’t show the strongest storms moving through the area until Saturday afternoon. You can compare the two models by looking at the pictures below.
Another question mark with the forecast revolves around how much instability, or fuel, the strongest storms will have to work with when they arrive. If widespread showers and storms develop ahead of the main storm energy, then the instability in the atmosphere could be lowered. If this occurs, the threat of severe weather could decrease. However, this is going to be a potent storm system and other severe weather parameters could overcome the lower instability in the atmosphere. Severe storms will still be possible even with widespread rain and develop ahead of the strongest storms.
The threat of widespread heavy rainfall and flooding looks very low at this time. Widespread rainfall totals will likely be between 0.5-1.5″ of rain. Locally heavier rainfall amounts will be possible. Localized flooding will be possible if the heaviest rain sets up over flood prone of low lying areas. The EURO and GFS models show widespread rainfall totals between 0.5-1.5″ of rain.
The threat of severe weather will be over by Saturday night. Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team continue to be your First Alert on the potential for severe weather on Saturday. Here’s how you can always get the very latest updates:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.