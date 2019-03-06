East Bank Market opens in Bossier City’s revitalized downtown area

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Mardi Gras was the perfect occasion to kick off the new East Bank Market.
The venue will be open once a week in the newly renovated festival plaza in downtown Bossier City.
You’ll find more than 50 vendors, live music, food and family activities.
An official ribbon cutting was held Tuesday.
Organizer Chris Graham said he wanted to bring a boost to the newly revitalized area.
“There was a void. They needed something to infuse the area with a couple extra customers a week. It’s really cool down here. Everything is redone. It’s new,” he said.
“It’s just important to get more people down here. And once they come down here once, they’ll want to keep coming.”
The East Bank District opened at the end of 2017. Festivals and events were part of the vision for the new area.
Just last year, the Bossier Arts Council was appointed to help organize and manage the district’s events.
City officials are happy to see the launch of the weekly market in what’s turning into a thriving part of Bossier City.
“It took a year. We had to get past those learning curves," said Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso. "Having Bossier Arts Council take over as management makes sense since they are right across the street.
"Things are really starting to gel. I look forward to spring and summer and showing what this property can do.”
East Bank Market will be open every Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. from now until November.
