Chick-fil-A offers fish sandwiches during Lent

Chick-fil-A offers fish sandwiches during Lent
Source: (Cindi Pickett)
By Felicia Michelle | March 6, 2019 at 12:43 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 3:47 PM

ATLANTA, GA (KSLA) - The Chick-fil-A Fish Sandwich is back in time for the season of Lent. Those observing the holiday can order the fish filet made of cod.

Select Chick-fil-A locations will offer the seasonal menu add on for a limited time only, between Wednesday, Mar. 6, and Saturday, Apr. 20.

The additions aren’t limited to just one sandwich. Expect to see the Deluxe Fish sandwich, boxed 2-and-3-count fish entrees and meals served with their classic waffle fries.

The sandwiches are between 370 and 430 calories, while the 2-and-3-count boxes are 190 and 280 calories, respectively.

To see if a Chick-fil-A near you is offering the fish sandwich during the Lenten Season, click here.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.