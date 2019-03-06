Calling all women veterans: Seminar to offer fellowship, empowerment

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Register now for the first Women Veterans Informational Seminar.
Presented by the Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 30 and Overton Brooks VA Medical Center the two-day affair will provide fellowship, along with informational seminars focused on empowering female veterans.
The event, Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 will be held at the Wyndam Garden Inn on East 70th Street in Shreveport.
All women veterans, active duty, Guard and Reservists are invited to attend. The registration deadline is April 1.
To register or for more information contact: womenveteransofthearklatex@gmail.com
Friday, April 12
- 6 p.m - 8 p.m. - Meet & Greet reception
Saturday, April 13
- 8 a.m. - Registration, breakfast, vendor booths
- 9 a.m. - Opening ceremony & sessions (Women’s Health, Body & Mind; VA Benefits; Financial Health 101)
- 11:45 a.m.- Lunch & Keynote Speaker: Secretary Joey Strickland, LA Department of Veterans Affairs
- 1 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. - sessions (Nutrition & Exercise; Protect Yourself/Personal Protection)
- 3 p.m. - Adjourn
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.